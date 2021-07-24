RHS Financial LLC Buys 6,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

