RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,962,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,942,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,497,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,377. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83.

