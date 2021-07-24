Critical Analysis: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 169.05%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 693.80 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.60 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.