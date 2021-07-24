Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.26. 1,257,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,810. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

