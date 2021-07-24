Digitalcoin Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 60.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $114,807.77 and approximately $36.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,926.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.68 or 0.06401056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.09 or 0.01353176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00371733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.00614712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00374463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00292180 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,599,716 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.