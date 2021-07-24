Atreides Management LP Buys New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,998,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,364,000. Tapestry makes up 1.8% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 1,477,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

