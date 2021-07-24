Atreides Management LP Buys 37,500 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.30% of Zendesk worth $46,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $146.90. 1,823,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

