Analysts Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $33.40. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.94. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.