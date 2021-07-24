Homrich & Berg Has $804,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

