Homrich & Berg Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50.

