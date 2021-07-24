Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.44. 79,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $247.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.99.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.