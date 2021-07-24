Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.44. 79,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $247.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

