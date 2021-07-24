Centric Cash (CNS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00101401 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

