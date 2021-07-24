Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,734 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $48,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

