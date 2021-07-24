Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

