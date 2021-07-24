Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

CTSH opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

