Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 935.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JetBlue Airways worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after buying an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

