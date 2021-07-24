Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

