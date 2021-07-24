Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 254,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.