BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,997 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

