Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $680,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

