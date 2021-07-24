Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 238.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,244 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bill.com worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

BILL stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $208.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

