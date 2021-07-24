Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 341,390 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,390 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

