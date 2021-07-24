Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $20.03 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 730,015 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

