Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 299.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmonx worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUNG stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.