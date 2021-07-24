VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0016

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $15.88 million and $358,677.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00860606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00142219 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

