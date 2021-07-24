MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $387,981.88 and $24.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,868,681 coins and its circulating supply is 143,566,753 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

