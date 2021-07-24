Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.83 Million in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,862,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,814,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

