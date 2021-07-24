$445.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $445.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $273.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,504. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

