Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 24,340 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $528.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.35 and a 52 week high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.