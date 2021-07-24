Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.20. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

