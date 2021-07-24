Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.250 EPS.

GTLS stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

