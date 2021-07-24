TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.06. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

