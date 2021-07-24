AREX Capital Management LP Invests $2.46 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. News makes up approximately 1.4% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in News by 74.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 154.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in News by 19.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,250. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

