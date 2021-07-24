1,056,812 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,056,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,346,000. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises about 3.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

