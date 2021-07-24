D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstService by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $185.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

