Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.21% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 606.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.