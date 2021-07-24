Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,105 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 401,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

