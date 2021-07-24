11 Capital Partners LP Makes New $20.04 Million Investment in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

11 Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,000. Glass Houses Acquisition accounts for approximately 4.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLHAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.