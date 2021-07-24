The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $92.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

