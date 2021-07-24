DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $72.48 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $72.48 million and $1.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00425387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.98 or 0.01380883 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

