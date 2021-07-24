D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 236,183 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

