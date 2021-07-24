D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,919 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $86.19 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

