American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Position Lowered by ION Crossover Partners Ltd

ION Crossover Partners Ltd trimmed its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. American Well accounts for approximately 2.2% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ION Crossover Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Well worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 100,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,868 shares of company stock worth $2,673,524 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 1,778,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,661. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.