iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. 852,644 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.40.

