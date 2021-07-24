Eaton Vance Management Has $36.16 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 421.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,132 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.38% of Lamar Advertising worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

