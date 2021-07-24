Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.66 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

