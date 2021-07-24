Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $41,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

