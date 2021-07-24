Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.63 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

