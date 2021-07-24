Eaton Vance Management Buys 21,789 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

