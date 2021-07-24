Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,576 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Rio Tinto Group worth $50,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

